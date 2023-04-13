Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Lilium N.V. (LILM) latest performance of -9.74% is not what was on cards

Analyst Insights

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) flaunted slowness of -9.74% at $0.55, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6296 and sunk to $0.55 before settling in for the price of $0.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LILM posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$3.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $397.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $214.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9242, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7023.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lilium N.V. industry. Lilium N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.55%, in contrast to 12.30% institutional ownership.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -87.68.

Lilium N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in the upcoming year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, LILM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lilium N.V., LILM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.75 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.0725.

Raw Stochastic average of Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.89% that was higher than 70.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

