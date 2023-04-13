MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) EPS is poised to hit -0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) open the trading on April 12, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 4.44% to $5.17. During the day, the stock rose to $5.29 and sunk to $4.96 before settling in for the price of $4.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MXCT posted a 52-week range of $3.36-$7.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 25.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $525.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.52.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 125 employees. It has generated 354,092 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -188,566. The stock had 4.33 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.77, operating margin was -61.64 and Pretax Margin of -53.25.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. MaxCyte Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.31%, in contrast to 85.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 12, this organization’s President and CEO sold 12,718 shares at the rate of 5.00, making the entire transaction reach 63,590 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 333,197. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 12, Company’s EVP, Global Sales & Marketing sold 5,583 for 5.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,915. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -53.25 while generating a return on equity of -9.12.

MaxCyte Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.86.

In the same vein, MXCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT)

[MaxCyte Inc., MXCT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.62% that was lower than 56.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.