MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) 14-day ATR is 1.36: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) started the day on April 12, 2023, with a price decrease of -7.06% at $31.32. During the day, the stock rose to $34.27 and sunk to $31.26 before settling in for the price of $33.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MXL posted a 52-week range of $29.27-$53.65.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 69.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 193.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.61.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1844 employees. It has generated 607,512 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 67,809. The stock had 7.71 Receivables turnover and 1.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.93, operating margin was +16.54 and Pretax Margin of +15.55.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. MaxLinear Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 93.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 03, this organization’s insider sold 115,944 shares at the rate of 40.74, making the entire transaction reach 4,723,973 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,921. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Vice President of Sales sold 5,757 for 38.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 224,104. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,474 in total.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.16 while generating a return on equity of 21.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 193.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 69.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MaxLinear Inc. (MXL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.25, and its Beta score is 1.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.23.

In the same vein, MXL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MaxLinear Inc. (MXL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.85% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.56% that was lower than 46.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.