MMTec Inc. (MTC) recent quarterly performance of -11.97% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 12, 2023, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) had a quiet start as it plunged -25.45% to $0.83. During the day, the stock rose to $1.13 and sunk to $0.8106 before settling in for the price of $1.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTC posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$8.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -53.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -84.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3715, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5231.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 65 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.22, operating margin was -992.78 and Pretax Margin of -1079.69.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. MMTec Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.51%, in contrast to 5.90% institutional ownership.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1079.69 while generating a return on equity of -87.87.

MMTec Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -84.40%.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MMTec Inc. (MTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 77.56.

In the same vein, MTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.78.

Technical Analysis of MMTec Inc. (MTC)

Going through the that latest performance of [MMTec Inc., MTC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.15 million was inferior to the volume of 1.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.2634.

Raw Stochastic average of MMTec Inc. (MTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 266.24% that was higher than 212.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.