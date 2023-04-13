Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.67

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) started the day on April 12, 2023, with a price increase of 0.62% at $296.05. During the day, the stock rose to $301.12 and sunk to $293.04 before settling in for the price of $294.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOH posted a 52-week range of $249.78-$374.00.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $282.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $314.65.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 15000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 2,131,600 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +4.32 and Pretax Margin of +3.32.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. Molina Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 98.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 276.77, making the entire transaction reach 1,383,830 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,944. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s EVP, Health Plans sold 1,500 for 351.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 526,755. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,513 in total.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $4.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $4.02) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +2.48 while generating a return on equity of 28.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.40% and is forecasted to reach 22.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.86, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.15.

In the same vein, MOH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.54, a figure that is expected to reach 5.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 22.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.6 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.95% While, its Average True Range was 6.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.58% that was lower than 23.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.