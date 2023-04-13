Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) return on Assets touches 20.55: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Company News

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) flaunted slowness of -15.03% at $8.93, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $10.70 and sunk to $8.4206 before settling in for the price of $10.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAAS posted a 52-week range of $2.75-$22.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.41.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of 125.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.08, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 53.76.

In the same vein, NAAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 107.75.

Technical Analysis of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NaaS Technology Inc., NAAS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.49% While, its Average True Range was 1.33.

Raw Stochastic average of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 200.68% that was higher than 127.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) as it 5-day change was -5.89%

Shaun Noe -
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) open the trading on April 12, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.09% to $97.83. During the...
Read more

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) 14-day ATR is 0.86: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 12, 2023, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.43%...
Read more

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) is predicted to post EPS of 0.30 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for...

Sana Meer -
As on April 12, 2023, National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) started slowly as it slid -0.12% to $42.72. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.