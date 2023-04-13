Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.38% last month.

April 11, 2023, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) trading session started at the price of $4.05, that was 0.74% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.12 and dropped to $3.9904 before settling in for the closing price of $4.03. A 52-week range for NR has been $2.38 – $4.91.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 1.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.50%. With a float of $81.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1540 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.90, operating margin of +2.93, and the pretax margin is -2.02.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Newpark Resources Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Newpark Resources Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 40,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.03, taking the stock ownership to the 172,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director bought 5,251 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $20,899. This insider now owns 76,046 shares in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.55 while generating a return on equity of -4.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

The latest stats from [Newpark Resources Inc., NR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was superior to 0.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) raw stochastic average was set at 34.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.19. The third major resistance level sits at $4.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.93. The third support level lies at $3.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Key Stats

There are 89,701K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 368.77 million. As of now, sales total 815,590 K while income totals -20,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 225,160 K while its last quarter net income were 8,990 K.