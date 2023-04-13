Niu Technologies (NIU) volume hits 0.52 million: A New Opening for Investors

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) flaunted slowness of -0.94% at $3.70, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.785 and sunk to $3.66 before settling in for the price of $3.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIU posted a 52-week range of $2.57-$9.99.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 32.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -122.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $280.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.91.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 702 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.13, operating margin was -3.33 and Pretax Margin of -2.25.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -122.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Niu Technologies (NIU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61.

In the same vein, NIU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Niu Technologies, NIU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Niu Technologies (NIU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.88% that was lower than 88.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.