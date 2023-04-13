No matter how cynical the overall market is JFrog Ltd. (FROG) performance over the last week is recorded 3.32%

As on April 12, 2023, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) started slowly as it slid -0.58% to $20.52. During the day, the stock rose to $21.11 and sunk to $20.46 before settling in for the price of $20.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FROG posted a 52-week range of $16.36-$27.96.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.34.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1300 employees. It has generated 215,415 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -69,372. The stock had 4.97 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.47, operating margin was -26.69 and Pretax Margin of -30.26.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. JFrog Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.00%, in contrast to 66.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 10, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 20.70, making the entire transaction reach 310,490 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,271,542. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 05, Company’s Director sold 14,720 for 20.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 295,475. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,352,134 in total.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -32.20 while generating a return on equity of -14.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JFrog Ltd. (FROG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 118.67.

In the same vein, FROG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [JFrog Ltd., FROG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.69 million was lower the volume of 0.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of JFrog Ltd. (FROG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.08% that was lower than 45.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.