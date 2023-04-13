Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) performance over the last week is recorded -2.32%

Markets

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) started the day on April 12, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.32% at $16.87. During the day, the stock rose to $17.54 and sunk to $16.77 before settling in for the price of $17.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNSO posted a 52-week range of $4.45-$19.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 140.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $314.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $299.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.37.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3511 employees. It has generated 3,615,948 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 228,799. The stock had 12.21 Receivables turnover and 0.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.44, operating margin was +7.79 and Pretax Margin of +9.07.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.04%, in contrast to 17.30% institutional ownership.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 140.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in the upcoming year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.36.

In the same vein, MNSO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.04 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.99% that was lower than 66.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

