No matter how cynical the overall market is Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) performance over the last week is recorded -9.71%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) open the trading on April 12, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.21% to $4.74. During the day, the stock rose to $4.8905 and sunk to $4.63 before settling in for the price of $4.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTCO posted a 52-week range of $3.61-$12.01.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $689.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $689.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.31.

It has generated 41,974,161 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,862,833. The stock had 6.43 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.16, operating margin was +1.56 and Pretax Margin of -6.49.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.06) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -6.82 while generating a return on equity of -9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09.

In the same vein, NTCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

[Natura &Co Holding S.A., NTCO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.43% that was lower than 71.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.