Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) EPS is poised to hit 0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 12, 2023, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) remained unchanged at $3.48. During the day, the stock rose to $3.54 and sunk to $3.45 before settling in for the price of $3.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAT posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$4.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -10.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 107.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $208.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $203.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $756.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.14.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 19 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.56, operating margin was +21.43 and Pretax Margin of +8.94.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 38.10% institutional ownership.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.94 while generating a return on equity of 2.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 107.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $50.43, and its Beta score is 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.48.

In the same vein, NAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nordic American Tankers Limited, NAT]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.16 million was inferior to the volume of 3.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.41% that was lower than 60.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

