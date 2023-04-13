Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.1 million

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) stock priced at $4.18, up 1.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.28 and dropped to $4.18 before settling in for the closing price of $4.16. OLPX’s price has ranged from $3.68 to $18.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.40%. With a float of $647.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $649.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 174 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.91, operating margin of +51.74, and the pretax margin is +43.34.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +34.66 while generating a return on equity of 37.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Looking closely at Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.61. However, in the short run, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.27. Second resistance stands at $4.33. The third major resistance level sits at $4.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.07.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.68 billion, the company has a total of 651,896K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 704,270 K while annual income is 244,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 130,720 K while its latest quarter income was 33,630 K.