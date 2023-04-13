Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) 14-day ATR is 0.11: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) started the day on April 12, 2023, with a price increase of 29.33% at $0.56. During the day, the stock rose to $0.649 and sunk to $0.50 before settling in for the price of $0.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBLA posted a 52-week range of $0.32-$86.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -96.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9113, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.0489.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 9.40% institutional ownership.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$3.7) by -$1.98. This company achieved a return on equity of -3,230.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -96.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in the upcoming year.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11.

In the same vein, PBLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -85.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.43 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.0949.

Raw Stochastic average of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 166.42% that was lower than 180.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.