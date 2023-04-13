Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) PE Ratio stood at $13.32: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) open the trading on April 12, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.84% to $26.68. During the day, the stock rose to $27.39 and sunk to $26.65 before settling in for the price of $27.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PDCO posted a 52-week range of $23.87-$35.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.09.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7700 employees. It has generated 844,079 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 26,391. The stock had 11.90 Receivables turnover and 2.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.83, operating margin was +2.90 and Pretax Margin of +4.10.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. Patterson Companies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 84.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,443 shares at the rate of 29.10, making the entire transaction reach 274,808 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,442. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 06, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,180 for 29.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 301,141. This particular insider is now the holder of 78,032 in total.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 1/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.6) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.13 while generating a return on equity of 20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.32, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41.

In the same vein, PDCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO)

[Patterson Companies Inc., PDCO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.51% that was lower than 24.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.