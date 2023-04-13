Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) last week performance was -5.79%

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) started the day on April 12, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.77% at $113.16. During the day, the stock rose to $117.80 and sunk to $112.87 before settling in for the price of $116.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMAT posted a 52-week range of $71.12-$125.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $845.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $834.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $117.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $102.66.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Applied Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 79.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20, this organization’s Senior Vice President, CTO sold 29,444 shares at the rate of 124.70, making the entire transaction reach 3,671,667 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 194,298. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s SVP, CLO sold 6,813 for 117.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 800,119. This particular insider is now the holder of 98,332 in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.93) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.10% and is forecasted to reach 6.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.16, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.62.

In the same vein, AMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.46, a figure that is expected to reach 1.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.25 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.83% While, its Average True Range was 3.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.59% that was lower than 39.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.