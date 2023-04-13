Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) last week performance was 840.44%

As on April 12, 2023, GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 37.76% to $2.70. During the day, the stock rose to $2.88 and sunk to $1.66 before settling in for the price of $1.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GCTK posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$3.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 58.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9700, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9100.

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. GlucoTrack Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.85%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -139.01.

GlucoTrack Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.90%.

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48.

In the same vein, GCTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30.

Technical Analysis of GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [GlucoTrack Inc., GCTK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 28.11 million was better the volume of 2.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.6500.

Raw Stochastic average of GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 699.69% that was higher than 301.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.