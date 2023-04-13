Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Open at price of $0.1206: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on April 12, 2023, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.32% to $0.12. During the day, the stock rose to $0.14 and sunk to $0.1056 before settling in for the price of $0.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PEAR posted a 52-week range of $0.10-$6.74.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7063, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5258.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.54, operating margin was -971.72 and Pretax Margin of -594.70.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.40%, in contrast to 73.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 10, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 16,544,113 shares at the rate of 0.12, making the entire transaction reach 1,985,294 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 20, Company’s President and CEO sold 34,731 for 1.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,246. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,210,834 in total.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -594.70 while generating a return on equity of -124.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in the upcoming year.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.41.

In the same vein, PEAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pear Therapeutics Inc., PEAR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 43.86 million was better the volume of 3.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.0641.

Raw Stochastic average of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 323.19% that was higher than 207.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.