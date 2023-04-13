PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) EPS growth this year is -32.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) established initial surge of 1.46% at $0.95, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9842 and sunk to $0.9101 before settling in for the price of $0.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CELL posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$6.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $89.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5159, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8925.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 285 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 275,772 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -344,000. The stock had 3.31 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.43, operating margin was -120.29 and Pretax Margin of -124.61.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the PhenomeX Inc. industry. PhenomeX Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 72.20% institutional ownership.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.27) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -124.74 while generating a return on equity of -55.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

PhenomeX Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in the upcoming year.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PhenomeX Inc. (CELL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.14.

In the same vein, CELL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PhenomeX Inc. (CELL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [PhenomeX Inc., CELL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.79 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.0988.

Raw Stochastic average of PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.72% that was lower than 87.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.