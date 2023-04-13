Pool Corporation (POOL) last month volatility was 2.91%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) started the day on April 12, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.45% at $333.90. During the day, the stock rose to $353.92 and sunk to $332.80 before settling in for the price of $345.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POOL posted a 52-week range of $278.10-$473.98.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $356.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $342.65.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6000 employees. It has generated 1,029,955 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 124,052. The stock had 16.98 Receivables turnover and 1.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.29, operating margin was +16.61 and Pretax Margin of +15.94.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Industrial Distribution Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s Vice President/CFO sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 384.01, making the entire transaction reach 960,033 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,721. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s President/CEO bought 500 for 387.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 193,542. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,825 in total.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.99) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +12.04 while generating a return on equity of 64.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pool Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.30% and is forecasted to reach 17.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pool Corporation (POOL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.80, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.27.

In the same vein, POOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 18.76, a figure that is expected to reach 6.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pool Corporation (POOL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.30% While, its Average True Range was 11.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Pool Corporation (POOL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.53% that was lower than 36.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.