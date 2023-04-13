Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.22 cents.

Company News

On April 11, 2023, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) opened at $1.08, higher 3.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $1.0615 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Price fluctuations for GOSS have ranged from $0.96 to $15.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.30% at the time writing. With a float of $89.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.39 million.

In an organization with 178 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 56,094. In this transaction COO/CFO of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $1.02, taking the stock ownership to the 125,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s President & CEO bought 440,500 for $1.14, making the entire transaction worth $503,580. This insider now owns 4,495,897 shares in total.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.62) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -343.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.03 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s (GOSS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 249.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7084, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.3873. However, in the short run, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1728. Second resistance stands at $1.2057. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2613. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0843, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0287. The third support level lies at $0.9958 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Key Stats

There are currently 94,985K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 99.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -229,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -55,764 K.

