SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) EPS is poised to hit 1.39 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 12, 2023, SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.23% to $3.08. During the day, the stock rose to $3.27 and sunk to $3.05 before settling in for the price of $3.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCYX posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$3.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 81.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $105.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.15.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 36 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.70, operating margin was -1684.48 and Pretax Margin of -1326.05.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. SCYNEXIS Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 51.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 26, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 75,000 shares at the rate of 3.00, making the entire transaction reach 225,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 272,068. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 26, Company’s General Counsel bought 3,500 for 3.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,499 in total.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.44) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1233.73 while generating a return on equity of -282.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in the upcoming year.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.64.

In the same vein, SCYX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.41, a figure that is expected to reach 1.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)

Going through the that latest performance of [SCYNEXIS Inc., SCYX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.41 million was inferior to the volume of 1.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 262.03% that was higher than 139.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.