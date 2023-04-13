Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) EPS is poised to hit -0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on April 12, 2023, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) started slowly as it slid -8.07% to $0.55. During the day, the stock rose to $0.60 and sunk to $0.55 before settling in for the price of $0.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SENS posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$2.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 132.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $479.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $435.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $270.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9137, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2057.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 121 employees. It has generated 135,446 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,174,537. The stock had 6.30 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.63, operating margin was -418.74 and Pretax Margin of +867.16.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 27.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 04, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 1.97, making the entire transaction reach 98,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,506,156.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +867.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 132.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 32.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.66, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.52.

In the same vein, SENS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Senseonics Holdings Inc., SENS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.99 million was better the volume of 3.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.0511.

Raw Stochastic average of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.93% that was higher than 67.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.