Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) is predicted to post EPS of 0.29 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Company News

As on April 12, 2023, Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) started slowly as it slid -0.49% to $62.98. During the day, the stock rose to $64.33 and sunk to $62.96 before settling in for the price of $63.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TRNO posted a 52-week range of $50.36-$80.83.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 15.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 112.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.69.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 40 employees. It has generated 6,905,300 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,929,000. The stock had 6.30 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.25, operating margin was +39.42 and Pretax Margin of +71.69.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry. Terreno Realty Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 97.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Director sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 58.49, making the entire transaction reach 233,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,791. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 64.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 105,518 in total.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +71.38 while generating a return on equity of 9.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 112.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.18, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 509.83.

In the same vein, TRNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Terreno Realty Corporation, TRNO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.54 million was lower the volume of 0.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.94% While, its Average True Range was 1.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.48% that was lower than 24.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) as it 5-day change was -3.85%

Sana Meer -
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) open the trading on April 12, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.98% to...
Read more

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) 14-day ATR is 0.14: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 12, 2023, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) 14-day ATR is 0.10: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Steve Mayer -
The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) flaunted slowness of -2.89% at $1.68, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

