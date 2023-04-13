Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) PE Ratio stood at $5.81: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) started the day on April 12, 2023, with a price increase of 10.45% at $35.52. During the day, the stock rose to $36.23 and sunk to $34.00 before settling in for the price of $32.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TGH posted a 52-week range of $25.47-$37.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 83.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.88.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 162 employees. It has generated 5,163,741 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,910,025. The stock had 0.33 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.17, operating margin was +49.14 and Pretax Margin of +37.89.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.40%, in contrast to 72.70% institutional ownership.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +36.99 while generating a return on equity of 16.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.45 in the upcoming year.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.81, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.10.

In the same vein, TGH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.11, a figure that is expected to reach 1.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.47 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.00% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.22% that was higher than 27.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.