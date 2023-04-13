The key reasons why Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is -10.08% away from 52-week high?

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) open the trading on April 12, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.80% to $64.91. During the day, the stock rose to $68.57 and sunk to $64.63 before settling in for the price of $66.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXAS posted a 52-week range of $29.27-$72.18.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 50.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $177.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.12.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Exact Sciences Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s EVP, Human Resources sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 67.19, making the entire transaction reach 67,190 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 86,692. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s General Manager, Screening sold 5,000 for 65.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 325,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,423 in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.84) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.87 in the upcoming year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.39.

In the same vein, EXAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

[Exact Sciences Corporation, EXAS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.93% While, its Average True Range was 2.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.98% that was lower than 60.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.