The key reasons why Sea Limited (SE) is -31.39% away from 52-week high?

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) open the trading on April 12, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.89% to $81.30. During the day, the stock rose to $83.91 and sunk to $80.78 before settling in for the price of $82.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SE posted a 52-week range of $40.67-$118.49.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 97.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $560.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $356.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.78.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 67300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.50, operating margin was -11.34 and Pretax Margin of -11.96.

Sea Limited (SE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Sea Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.37%, in contrast to 80.20% institutional ownership.

Sea Limited (SE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -13.26 while generating a return on equity of -25.20.

Sea Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in the upcoming year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sea Limited (SE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.73.

In the same vein, SE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

[Sea Limited, SE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.67% While, its Average True Range was 3.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Sea Limited (SE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.04% that was lower than 63.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.