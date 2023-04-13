Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) last month performance of 15.05% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) started the day on April 12, 2023, with a price increase of 1.15% at $134.08. During the day, the stock rose to $134.35 and sunk to $132.60 before settling in for the price of $132.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UHS posted a 52-week range of $82.50-$158.28.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $133.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $119.69.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 71200 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 142,850 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,195. The stock had 7.12 Receivables turnover and 0.99 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.92, operating margin was +7.92 and Pretax Margin of +6.46.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Director sold 793 shares at the rate of 122.31, making the entire transaction reach 96,992 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,230. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Director sold 1,568 for 128.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 201,159. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,023 in total.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.96) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.04 while generating a return on equity of 11.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.70% and is forecasted to reach 11.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.65, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.76.

In the same vein, UHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.15, a figure that is expected to reach 2.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.71% While, its Average True Range was 2.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.93% that was lower than 27.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.