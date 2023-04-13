Uxin Limited (UXIN) Moves -12.70% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) flaunted slowness of -12.70% at $1.65, as the Stock market unbolted on April 12, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.93 and sunk to $1.65 before settling in for the price of $1.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UXIN posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$10.70.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 14.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.6853, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.3796.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 814 workers. It has generated 313,210 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -27,418. The stock had 4.29 Receivables turnover and 1.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.92, operating margin was -23.29 and Pretax Margin of -8.76.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Uxin Limited industry. Uxin Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.58%, in contrast to 36.40% institutional ownership.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uxin Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uxin Limited (UXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.03, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, UXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 56.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Uxin Limited, UXIN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.2528.

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.49% that was higher than 108.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.