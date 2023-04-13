Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.05 million

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) open the trading on April 12, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.09% to $11.42. During the day, the stock rose to $11.51 and sunk to $11.39 before settling in for the price of $11.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOD posted a 52-week range of $9.94-$17.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.70 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.47 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.24.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 96941 employees. It has generated 372,665 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,072. The stock had 5.09 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.04, operating margin was +12.55 and Pretax Margin of +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 9.50% institutional ownership.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.36, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61.

In the same vein, VOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80.

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

[Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.34% that was lower than 27.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.