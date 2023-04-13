Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.45M

As on April 12, 2023, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) started slowly as it slid -0.94% to $30.58. During the day, the stock rose to $31.305 and sunk to $30.56 before settling in for the price of $30.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WY posted a 52-week range of $26.64-$41.73.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 7.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $735.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $725.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.15.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 9264 workers. It has generated 1,099,309 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 202,936. The stock had 21.90 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.26, operating margin was +30.45 and Pretax Margin of +22.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Weyerhaeuser Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s President and CEO sold 1,800 shares at the rate of 36.00, making the entire transaction reach 64,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 567,381. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s Director bought 3,500 for 38.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 135,660. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,746 in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +18.46 while generating a return on equity of 17.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.13, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.11.

In the same vein, WY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Weyerhaeuser Company, WY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.71 million was lower the volume of 4.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.53% that was lower than 28.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.