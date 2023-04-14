ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) average volume reaches $1.59M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 0.98% at $18.52. During the day, the stock rose to $18.8751 and sunk to $18.33 before settling in for the price of $18.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACAD posted a 52-week range of $12.24-$24.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 32.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.96.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 511 employees. It has generated 1,008,255 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -421,004. The stock had 8.06 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +98.03, operating margin was -43.23 and Pretax Margin of -41.27.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 10, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 523 shares at the rate of 18.14, making the entire transaction reach 9,487 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,197. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 06, Company’s CEO sold 8,582 for 18.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 155,849. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,478 in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -41.76 while generating a return on equity of -45.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.79.

In the same vein, ACAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.33 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.22% that was lower than 40.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.