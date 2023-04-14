Agora Inc. (API) average volume reaches $618.25K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on April 13, 2023, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.45% to $3.50. During the day, the stock rose to $3.615 and sunk to $3.395 before settling in for the price of $3.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, API posted a 52-week range of $2.49-$8.61.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -64.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $426.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.99.

Agora Inc. (API) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Agora Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 48.90% institutional ownership.

Agora Inc. (API) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agora Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -64.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agora Inc. (API). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.66.

In the same vein, API’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Agora Inc., API], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.64 million was better the volume of 0.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Agora Inc. (API) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.13% that was lower than 101.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.