Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) 20 Days SMA touch 34.05%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on April 13, 2023, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.89% to $2.00. During the day, the stock rose to $2.05 and sunk to $1.8002 before settling in for the price of $1.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATAI posted a 52-week range of $1.14-$5.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $313.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6100, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.9200.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 119 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.90, operating margin was -61987.12 and Pretax Margin of -58018.03.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.27%, in contrast to 35.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 29, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,214,297 shares at the rate of 1.32, making the entire transaction reach 1,600,443 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,086,697. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 29, Company’s official bought 70,000 for 1.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 103,558. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,000 in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -65401.29 while generating a return on equity of -47.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in the upcoming year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1566.90.

In the same vein, ATAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atai Life Sciences N.V., ATAI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.34 million was lower the volume of 1.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.1600.

Raw Stochastic average of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.16% that was higher than 100.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.