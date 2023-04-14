Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) is predicted to post EPS of 0.06 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) open the trading on April 13, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.85% to $45.89. During the day, the stock rose to $45.95 and sunk to $44.82 before settling in for the price of $44.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZTA posted a 52-week range of $37.61-$85.67.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.43.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3700 employees. It has generated 179,193 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,641. The stock had 3.50 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.52, operating margin was -4.32 and Pretax Margin of -1.79.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer bought 8,625 shares at the rate of 58.15, making the entire transaction reach 501,544 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,467. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19, Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 4,350 for 57.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,647. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,571 in total.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.08) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -2.03 while generating a return on equity of -0.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azenta Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azenta Inc. (AZTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.28.

In the same vein, AZTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Azenta Inc. (AZTA)

[Azenta Inc., AZTA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.56% While, its Average True Range was 1.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Azenta Inc. (AZTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.97% that was lower than 44.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

