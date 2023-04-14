Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) 14-day ATR is 0.35: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.84% to $1.65. During the day, the stock rose to $1.83 and sunk to $1.55 before settling in for the price of $1.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNRG posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$17.33.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4475, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.5484.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 60 employees. It has generated 82,373 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -599,749. The stock had 1.55 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -94.74, operating margin was -723.36 and Pretax Margin of -726.12.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. Brenmiller Energy Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.72%, in contrast to 13.15% institutional ownership.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -728.09 while generating a return on equity of -279.04.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.25.

In the same vein, BNRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68.

Technical Analysis of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Brenmiller Energy Ltd, BNRG]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.85 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.4497.

Raw Stochastic average of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 340.95% that was higher than 160.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.