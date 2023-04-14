Search
Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $174.67: Right on the Precipice

Analyst Insights

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) established initial surge of 0.13% at $189.18, as the Stock market unbolted on April 13, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $190.08 and sunk to $185.725 before settling in for the price of $188.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BURL posted a 52-week range of $106.47-$239.94.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $213.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $174.67.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 14869 employees. It has generated 142,124 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,762. The stock had 46.90 Receivables turnover and 1.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.40, operating margin was +4.63 and Pretax Margin of +3.54.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Burlington Stores Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21, this organization’s Director sold 500 shares at the rate of 212.26, making the entire transaction reach 106,130 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,154. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Group President and CMO sold 47,153 for 209.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,876,621. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,173 in total.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.73) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +2.65 while generating a return on equity of 29.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.80% and is forecasted to reach 8.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $53.88, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 84.50.

In the same vein, BURL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Burlington Stores Inc., BURL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.12% While, its Average True Range was 6.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.20% that was lower than 41.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

