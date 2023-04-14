Search
Canoo Inc. (GOEV) EPS is poised to hit -0.22 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 1.94% at $0.65. During the day, the stock rose to $0.67 and sunk to $0.6176 before settling in for the price of $0.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOEV posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$5.26.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $474.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $277.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $323.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7402, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7727.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Canoo Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 29.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY sold 3,380 shares at the rate of 0.65, making the entire transaction reach 2,197 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 287,531. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s SVP and CAO sold 3,250 for 0.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,112. This particular insider is now the holder of 288,965 in total.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.35) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -168.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canoo Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in the upcoming year.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canoo Inc. (GOEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, GOEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.99 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 20.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.0622.

Raw Stochastic average of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.65% that was lower than 89.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

