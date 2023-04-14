Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.2442: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) set off with pace as it heaved 2.58% to $0.81. During the day, the stock rose to $0.83 and sunk to $0.7741 before settling in for the price of $0.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTRM posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$1.24.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 164.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $77.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0152, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2442.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1 workers. It has generated 262,101,998 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 118,560,690. The stock had 21.36 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.51, operating margin was +47.14 and Pretax Margin of +45.75.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +45.23 while generating a return on equity of 29.48.

Castor Maritime Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 164.00%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.65, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.64.

In the same vein, CTRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.25.

Technical Analysis of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Castor Maritime Inc., CTRM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.44 million was inferior to the volume of 1.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.0522.

Raw Stochastic average of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.44% that was lower than 88.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.