Century Aluminum Company (CENX) average volume reaches $1.83M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) established initial surge of 4.30% at $9.71, as the Stock market unbolted on April 13, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $9.76 and sunk to $9.47 before settling in for the price of $9.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENX posted a 52-week range of $5.27-$28.10.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $890.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.52.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1956 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,419,888 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,209. The stock had 34.59 Receivables turnover and 1.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.69, operating margin was +0.34 and Pretax Margin of +1.20.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Century Aluminum Company industry. Century Aluminum Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 57.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 15, this organization’s President and CEO sold 49,568 shares at the rate of 8.88, making the entire transaction reach 440,313 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 64,400. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12, Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for 9.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 488,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 113,968 in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.62) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of -0.51 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 91.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in the upcoming year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Century Aluminum Company (CENX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32.

In the same vein, CENX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Century Aluminum Company, CENX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.49% that was lower than 71.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.