Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) EPS is poised to hit 0.57 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) established initial surge of 1.81% at $90.90, as the Stock market unbolted on April 13, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $91.24 and sunk to $89.56 before settling in for the price of $89.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRUS posted a 52-week range of $61.94-$111.15.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $103.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $83.07.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1591 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,119,711 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 205,126. The stock had 10.21 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.85, operating margin was +20.56 and Pretax Margin of +20.69.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cirrus Logic Inc. industry. Cirrus Logic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 95.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 30, this organization’s Sr VP, General Counsel & sold 10,261 shares at the rate of 109.65, making the entire transaction reach 1,125,119 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,554. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 09, Company’s Sr VP, Supply Chain sold 29,229 for 105.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,079,481. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,979 in total.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.99) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +18.32 while generating a return on equity of 21.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.01, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.69.

In the same vein, CRUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cirrus Logic Inc., CRUS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.04% While, its Average True Range was 3.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.97% that was higher than 37.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

