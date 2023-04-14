Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) EPS growth this year is -80.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) flaunted slowness of -1.85% at $0.53, as the Stock market unbolted on April 13, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.57 and sunk to $0.49 before settling in for the price of $0.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMND posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$15.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -80.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.7846.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Clearmind Medicine Inc. industry. Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.44%, in contrast to 3.08% institutional ownership.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -571.69.

Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -80.50%.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31.

In the same vein, CMND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.64.

Technical Analysis of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Clearmind Medicine Inc., CMND]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.2574.

Raw Stochastic average of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 420.79% that was higher than 204.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.