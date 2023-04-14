Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.5558: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) had a quiet start as it plunged -25.71% to $0.65. During the day, the stock rose to $0.85 and sunk to $0.6176 before settling in for the price of $0.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CELZ posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$3.12.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6058, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5558.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 9.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 22, this organization’s President & CEO bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 0.39, making the entire transaction reach 3,897 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,087. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21, Company’s President & CEO bought 15,000 for 0.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,965. This particular insider is now the holder of 102,087 in total.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 85.67.

In the same vein, CELZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., CELZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 18.34 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.1561.

Raw Stochastic average of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 285.51% that was higher than 175.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.