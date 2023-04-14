Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is -9.91% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 3.85% at $1.89. During the day, the stock rose to $1.92 and sunk to $1.85 before settling in for the price of $1.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRON posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$3.62.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 86.40% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $378.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $961.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0852, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.7242.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 626 workers. It has generated 267,663 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -491,425. The stock had 2.57 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.47, operating margin was -126.23 and Pretax Margin of -146.41.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Cronos Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.88%, in contrast to 11.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director bought 109,588 shares at the rate of 2.81, making the entire transaction reach 307,581 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,049,988. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Director bought 94,600 for 2.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 267,604. This particular insider is now the holder of 973,277 in total.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -183.60 while generating a return on equity of -13.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.77.

In the same vein, CRON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.17 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.0800.

Raw Stochastic average of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.68% that was lower than 45.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.