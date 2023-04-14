Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) recent quarterly performance of -59.23% is not showing the real picture

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) open the trading on April 13, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.04% to $0.12. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1194 and sunk to $0.11 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRKN posted a 52-week range of $0.05-$1.58.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2120, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3781.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.54%, in contrast to 20.80% institutional ownership.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.28) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.00%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, CRKN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85.

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

[Crown ElectroKinetics Corp., CRKN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.0273.

Raw Stochastic average of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 174.91% that was higher than 148.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.