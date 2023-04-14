CXApp Inc. (CXAI) volume hits 161.91 million: A New Opening for Investors

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 345.63% at $7.13. During the day, the stock rose to $9.73 and sunk to $2.70 before settling in for the price of $1.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CXAI posted a 52-week range of $1.21-$13.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 239.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $105.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.7700, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.2400.

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. CXApp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 80.60% institutional ownership.

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

CXApp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 239.80%.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CXApp Inc. (CXAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21.

In the same vein, CXAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.66.

Technical Analysis of CXApp Inc. (CXAI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI), its last 5-days Average volume was 33.63 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.4000.

Raw Stochastic average of CXApp Inc. (CXAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 632.11% that was higher than 299.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.