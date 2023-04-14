D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) plunge -9.50% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) open the trading on April 13, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.02% to $0.65. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7012 and sunk to $0.6254 before settling in for the price of $0.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QBTS posted a 52-week range of $0.49-$13.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -214.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7788.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.20%, in contrast to 62.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.55, making the entire transaction reach 63,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,021. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02, Company’s 10% Owner bought 630 for 6.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,916. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,939,776 in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of 9.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -214.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.43.

In the same vein, QBTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

[D-Wave Quantum Inc., QBTS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.0897.

Raw Stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 177.47% that was higher than 127.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.