DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) 20 Days SMA touch 7.06%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on April 13, 2023, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.55% to $30.74. During the day, the stock rose to $30.895 and sunk to $30.03 before settling in for the price of $30.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DV posted a 52-week range of $17.22-$32.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $163.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.14.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 348 employees. It has generated 501,572 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 47,969. The stock had 3.12 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.20, operating margin was +13.65 and Pretax Margin of +13.12.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 95.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 11, this organization’s Director sold 11,003 shares at the rate of 30.56, making the entire transaction reach 336,222 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 179,071. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 21, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,607 for 26.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 42,041. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,883 in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +9.56 while generating a return on equity of 5.16.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in the upcoming year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 91.49.

In the same vein, DV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., DV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.96 million was lower the volume of 1.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.33% that was lower than 39.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.