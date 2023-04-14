Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) recent quarterly performance of -8.99% is not showing the real picture

As on April 13, 2023, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) started slowly as it slid -5.80% to $0.81. During the day, the stock rose to $0.85 and sunk to $0.7601 before settling in for the price of $0.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DPRO posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$2.46.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 55.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -65.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7398, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1018.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 55 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.24, operating margin was -357.91 and Pretax Margin of -363.63.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Draganfly Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.97%, in contrast to 2.96% institutional ownership.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -363.63 while generating a return on equity of -120.32.

Draganfly Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Draganfly Inc. (DPRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.98.

In the same vein, DPRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Draganfly Inc., DPRO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.35 million was better the volume of 0.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.1724.

Raw Stochastic average of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.15% that was lower than 137.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.