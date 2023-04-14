DTE Energy Company (DTE) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.61

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 12, 2023, DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.17% to $113.72. During the day, the stock rose to $114.63 and sunk to $113.23 before settling in for the price of $113.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DTE posted a 52-week range of $100.64-$140.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $201.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $192.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $110.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $118.21.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10250 employees. It has generated 1,875,707 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 105,366. The stock had 9.58 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.99, operating margin was +9.62 and Pretax Margin of +5.78.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. DTE Energy Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 75.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22, this organization’s Sr VP & Chief Legal Officer sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 135.62, making the entire transaction reach 135,620 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,657. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 02, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,900 for 130.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 377,899. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,046 in total.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.24) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +5.62 while generating a return on equity of 11.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.60% and is forecasted to reach 6.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DTE Energy Company (DTE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.63, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.84.

In the same vein, DTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.51, a figure that is expected to reach 1.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DTE Energy Company (DTE)

Going through the that latest performance of [DTE Energy Company, DTE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.33 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.98% While, its Average True Range was 2.04.

Raw Stochastic average of DTE Energy Company (DTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.25% that was higher than 21.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.